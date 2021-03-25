Why March 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1967, Cream and The Who played their first-ever U.S. gigs as part of a rock extravaganza in New York City.

- In 2005, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had to flee their English mansion after a fire broke out as they slept. A smoke detector woke them and after grabbing their pets, they ran out of the house.

- In 1989, it was Mike And The Mechanics at No. 1 on the charts with their hit, “The Living Years.”

- In 1995, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder was rescued after being swept 250 feet offshore in New Zealand.

- In 1972, America had the No. 1 song with “A Horse With No Name.”

- In 1967, The Turtles started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Happy Together.”

- And in 2002, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell walked out of rehearsals for a new project with members of Rage Against the Machine. He would later return and the band would take the name Audioslave.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio