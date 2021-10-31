Why October 31st Matters In Rock History

It’s October 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1996, Slash announced he was no longer in Guns N’ Roses. He was quoted as saying that Axl Rose and he had only spoken to each other on two occasions since 1994.

- In 1992, ABC aired a special called Halloween Jam at Universal Studios, which featured performances from AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Slaughter and The Black Crowes.

- In 1993, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea spent the night at The Viper Room with his friend actor River Phoenix. While the rocker was performing with Johnny Depp inside, Phoenix collapsed outside from a toxic combination of drugs. Flea found out and left the stage to be with Phoenix, riding with him to the hospital, where Phoenix died.

- In 1970, Led Zeppelin started a four-week run on top of the album charts with Led Zeppelin III.

- In 1990, during a Seattle gig Billy Idol dumped 600 dead fish in supporting band Faith No More’s dressing room. They responded by walking onstage naked during his set.

- And in 1998, Kiss kicked off their Psycho-Circus Tour with a Halloween extravaganza in LA.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio