Zach Bryan Explains Why He Was Arrested In Oklahoma

For a brief moment yesterday (September 7), Zach Bryan had both the #1 album in the U.S. and a view from behind bars.

The country singer was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma and booked into Craig County Jail on obstruction of investigation charges. You can see his mugshot over at TMZ.

Bryan was rumoured to be driving across the country with his dog Jack to Massachussetts, to see his NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots this Sunday when he was pulled over.

On socials yesterday, he wrote, "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Today he posted a five-minute video, he says "for the sake of transparency," shedding some light on what really happened in his "incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol."

"I just wanted to be completely transparent with everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything," he said sitting with his dog Jack.

He then explains that he was pulled over for speeding, and then refused to give his address - because he's a famous country singer - when asked. This led the police officer to put him in handcuffs. After some back and forth, the singer then gave his address and he was let go.

"It frustrated me a lot because I didn't know if I had a right to refuse him my address or not," Bryan said.

The following day his security guard was pulled over in Vinita. Bryan says he pulled over for a cigarette and waited for his guard to be let go. When the police officer told Bryan to get back in his car, he mouthed off.

"Like a dumbass, I said, 'Take me to f**king jail? What do you mean'," he recalls.

Bryan was then put in handcuffs - again - and put in the patrol vehicle. He was arrested and taken to jail because he admits he kept "mouthing off" and interrupting the officer who was trying to explain the situation. He was then driven to Craig County Jail, where he was booked and spent several hours inside a cell.

"I was just an idiot and I'll take the fall for it," he said. "I'm a grown man and I shouldn't behaved like that and it won't happen again."

You can watch the full confessional video below.