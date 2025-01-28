The album features 14 tracks, including current singles "Disease" and "Die With A Smile" with Bruno Mars, and features production by Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein, and is co-executive produced by Gaga, Watt and her fiancé Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga has announced her long-awaited seventh album, Mayhem , will be released on March 7.

In an announcement for Mayhem, Gaga said, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” going on to describe the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

She will release a brand new single from the album during a commercial break at the Grammy Awards on February 2.

Previously, Gaga revealed to Vogue that Polansky guided her to lean more towards pop for this album, saying, “Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

Mayhem follows up last September's Harlequin, an album that served as a companion to her film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Watch the official album trailer below.