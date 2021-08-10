Chromatics Call It Quits After 20 Years

Three members of Chromatics announced Tuesday they are calling it quits.

“After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” read a message shared on Instagram by Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker.

“We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Johnny Jewel was noticeably absent from the announcement. The official Instagram account of Chromatics no longer has any posts.

“We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon,” it read.

Miller was the only remaining original member of Chromatics, which was formed in 2001.