Kevin Ray Booted From Walk The Moon

Walk The Moon’s Nicholas Petricca said Monday the band is “moving into a new chapter” without bassist Kevin Ray.

“It has been this band’s lifelong commitment to create a safe and welcoming place for our audience, always. And if anything ever comes to our attention that contradicts that, we take action and do something about it," Petricca said in a video message to fans. “Unfortunately, now is one of those moments.

“We’ve received some firsthand information that leads us to conclude that Kevin Ray has acted out of alignment with our values … it’s become clear that we must part ways.”

Petricca said no further details about the reason for Ray’s departure will be forthcoming “at the request of those involved.”

Ray, 34, has been part of Walk The Moon since 2010 and played on three of the band's four studio album. Petricca said Ray will not be on “any new music we release in the future, including the album that we’ve been recording this year.”

The singer called Ray’s departure “very difficult and upsetting” and told fans that he and bandmates Sean Waugaman and Eli Maiman “are taking a moment to reflect, and to breathe” and will continue as Walk The Moon.

There was no immediate comment from Ray, who has not posted on Instagram since August.