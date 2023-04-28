Robyn Ottolini Debuts Scorching 'Match For My Memory'

Canada’s Robyn Ottolini is hoping to add some heat to an already sizzling career with a striking new track about moving on with confidence after a breakup.

The 27-year-old Ontario native has just released “Match for My Memory,” in which she sings: “You can’t incinerate what you keep on reminiscing / There’s no getting away from every thought of me / Everything that we had, you can turn into ash / but there’s no match for my memory.”

Ottolini, who penned the song with Emily Reid, explained in a release: “We’re more important than we think, but you never feel that way right after a breakup. This song is a reminder to anyone who’s had someone leave them that you actually are important and unforgettable.”

The song comes as Ottolini prepares for a string of pre-summer sets opening for Shania Twain in Halifax, Moncton, Quebec City and Montreal followed by summer festival appearances. She is also set to launch a collection of sustainable merch online and at her shows.

On Saturday afternoon, Ottolini will perform at a tailgate party at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium ahead of a Luke Combs concert. On June 4 she will perform at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards in Hamilton, where she leads with five nominations, including Female Artist of the Year.

Ottolini, who was crowned Rising Star at the CCMA Awards in 2021, has released two major label EPs in two years and scored hits like “F-150” and “Tell You Everything.”