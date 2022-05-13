Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says BBMAs 'Un-Cancelling' Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott

Billboard Music Awards host Sean “Diddy” Combs said welcoming Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott to Sunday’s show is about “un-cancelling” them.

“Cancelling is a trend that needs to stop,” he told Billboard, ahead of the two artists’ first performances on a major awards show since their respective incidents.

Wallen was shunned by the music industry last year when he was caught on video using a racist slur and Scott was blamed for a fatal crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in November.

Wallen apologized repeatedly for uttering the N-word and has said he donated around $500,000 U.S. to several Black-focused organizations. Scott, who is facing numerous lawsuits, has insisted he didn’t know people were being crushed during his set and said he has “a responsibility to figure out what happened.” His foundation launched Project HEAL in the wake of the tragedy.

Combs said it is time to move on.

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness,” he said. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life.

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about un-canceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

Combs added: “Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

Combs said Wallen and Scott will be able to stand on the BBMAs stage “with the mindset of getting a second chance at life.”

The BBMAs air Sunday night on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).