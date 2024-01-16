Sum 41 Announce Final Shows

Sum 41 have announced dates for their final tour, including their last ever show.

The Tour of the Setting Sum will take the band across the world for most of 2024, beginning on April 19 in La Vista, Nebraska. The first leg will head across the U.S. before they head off to Europe, then return to Canada (four dates in Quebec) for a North American jaunt.

The band's last ever show will be a hometown farewell of sorts (Ajax... Toronto... close enough!), taking place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025.

The long-running pop-punk heroes revealed they would hang up their studded belts last May, following the release of their final album, Heaven :x: Hell, which comes out on March 29, 2024.

A Live Nation ticket presale begins tomorrow (January 17) at 10:00AM ET with the password SPOTLIGHT. General public tickets go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 10:00 local time via Ticketmaster. More information can be found here.

Dates in Quebec, so far, include:

Aug. 1: Parc Beauséjour, Rimouski, QC

Parc Beauséjour, Rimouski, QC Aug. 7: La Baie's Harbour Village Agora, Saguenay, QC

La Baie's Harbour Village Agora, Saguenay, QC Aug. 8: Old Port Agora, Quebec City, QC

Old Port Agora, Quebec City, QC Aug. 9: Rock La Cauze, Victoriaville, QC

iHeartRadio's Jesse & JD from CJAY 92 spoke to frontman Deryck Whibley, where he revealed how the band is prepping for their final tour, what fans can expect from the show and what he plans to do once Sum 41 is over. Watch it below.