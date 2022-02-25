Tim Hicks Serves Up 'Whiskey Does'

Canadian country star Tim Hicks is serving up “Whiskey Does,” his first new single of the year.

“I’m so proud of this one. I wrote it with Deric Ruttan and Monty Criswell last year and have been looking forward to sharing it ever since,” Hicks said, in a release. “Everyone’s been in a relationship at some point in their life that’s maybe not the best relationship for you, but there’s something there that keeps you going back to the well to ‘try again.’

“This time the singer decides his love interest does all the same things to him as whiskey does, and he’s decided to choose the whiskey over the toxic relationship. It makes for a good country song.”

Hicks sings: “Everything’s black and white after I’ve had a few / Yeah, whiskey might not love me but neither do you / Hey, you wanna make me late for work / Make me forget how bad love hurts / Well baby, I got news for you / Whiskey does that too.”

Hicks is set to rep Canada next month at the C2C Festival in London, England.

Check out the "Whiskey Does" lyric video below: