What Happened March 5th In Pop Music History

It’s March 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, “Work” by Rihanna featuring Toronto’s Drake hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of nine weeks. A video for the track was shot at Toronto’s Real Jerk restaurant by homegrown Director X.

- In 1977, Barbra Streisand’s “Love Theme From A Star Is Born (Evergreen)” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was written for the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, in which Streisand starred with Kris Kristofferson.

- In 1984, Howard Jones, who spent some of his teens years living in Ottawa, released his debut album, Human’s Lib, in his native UK. The album entered the UK chart at No. 1 thanks to hits like “New Song” and “What Is Love.”

- In 2002, MTV aired the first episode of a new “reality” series, The Osbournes. The show starred Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon and two of their children (daughter Aimee refused to be part of it). A huge hit for MTV, the series ended after four seasons.

- In 1983, Michael Jackson's “Billie Jean” was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of seven weeks.

- In 1962, twins Craig and Charlie Reid were born in Scotland. They went on to enjoy success with songs like “I’m Gonna B (500 Miles)” and “I’m On My Way.”

- In 1994, Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane was arrested for pointing a shotgun at police officers responding to a call of shots fired at her home in Tiburon, California. The singer, who was reportedly intoxicated, later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was ordered to attend AA meetings and perform 200 hours of community service.

And that’s what popped on this day.

