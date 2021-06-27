Cardi B, Offset Expecting Baby No. 2

Cardi B and Offset went public Sunday night with the news that they are expecting their second baby together.

Cardi showed off her baby bump during a performance with Offset’s group Migos at the BET Awards just as her team posted a photo on Instagram that was captioned with only “#2” and a heart emoji.

The couple has daughter Kulture, who turns three next month.

It will be the second child for Cardi, 28, and fifth for Offset, 29. He also has sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset were married in September 2017. Last September, she filed for divorce in Georgia, seeking physical and legal custody of their daughter. Then, in November, Cardi withdrew her application for divorce.