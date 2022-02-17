Your Montreal guide to Record Store Day 2022
The 2022 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is scheduled for April 23 with an additional drop day on June 18.
RSD was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees.
The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.
OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL
- Aux 33 Tours, 1373 Mont Royal East
- Atom Heart, 364 Sherbrooke East
- Beatnick, 3770 St. Denis
- Freeson Rock, 1477 Mont Royal East
- Le Vacarme, 6250 St. Hubert
- L'Indicatif, 261 15e rue, Laval
- Fréquences, 502 Mondor, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Marché du Disque, 3200 Laframboise, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Le Noise, 151 Richelieu, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.
ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL
- Encore Books and Records, 5670 Sherbrooke West
- Cheap Thrills, 2044 Metcalfe
- BBAM! Gallery, 808 Atwater
- L'Oblique, 4333 Rivard
- Le Pick Up, 169 des Pins East
- Sonorama, 260 Bernard West
- La Rama, 77 Bernard West
- Les Bons Débarras, 4646 Wellington, Verdun
- Paul Boutique, 112 Mont Royal East
- Death of Vinyl, 6442 St. Laurent
- Le 180g, 6409 Papineau
- Sonik, 4050 Berri
- Phonopolis, 207 Bernard West
- Phonopolis West, 300 Bord du Lac, Pointe Claire
- Sound Central, 4486 Coloniale
SPECIAL RELEASES
Here are some of the special releases you may come across on April 23 at participating stores in Montreal:
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Format
|
Asexuals 🍁
|
BE WHAT YOU WANT
|
LP
|
Alice Cooper
|
Brutal Planet
|
2LP
|
Alice In Chains
|
We Die Young
|
12" Vinyl
|
Allman Brothers Band
|
CREAM OF THE CROP 2003 - HIGHLIGHTS
|
3x 12" LP
|
America
|
Alternates & Rarities
|
1LP 140g coke bottle clear color viny
|
America
|
HISTORY 180 Gram Translucent Blue Audiophile Vinyl
|
12" LP
|
America
|
HISTORY 180 Gram White Audiophile Vinyl
|
12" LP
|
Asia
|
XXX
|
LP Picture Disc
|
Bad Company
|
Live 1979
|
2LP opaque orange vinyl
|
Bee Gees
|
Spicks & Specks
|
12" color vinyl
|
Black Label Society
|
Alchohol Fueled Brewtality Live
|
180G - 2LP clear base/black, smoke & emerald marble
|
Black Pumas
|
Black Pumas [Collector's Edition 7" Box Set]
|
6x7" Box Set
|
Blondie
|
Sunday Girl (EP)
|
2x7" Gatefold EP
|
Blur
|
Bustin' + Dronin'
|
2 X LP
|
Camera Obscura
|
Making Money
|
LP Vinyl
|
Chicago
|
Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)
|
3LP 180g black vinyl
|
Childish Gambino
|
Kauai
|
1LP
|
Cold War Kids
|
New Age Norms EP [TBC]
|
12" (Metallic Silver Vinyl TBC)
|
Collective Soul
|
Disciplined Breakdown [25th Anniversary]
|
Translucent Red LP
|
Cypress Hill
|
The 420 Remixes
|
10" Single
|
Czarface
|
Czarmageddon
|
Gatefold LP w/ exclusive Czarface Trading Cards
|
Dave Brubeck Trio
|
Live from Vienna 1967
|
12" vinyl
|
David Bowie
|
Toy E.P. (‘You've got it made with all the toys')
|
1CD EP
|
David Bowie
|
Toy E.P. (‘You've got it made with all the toys')
|
10"
|
David Bowie
|
Brilliant Adventure E.P.
|
1CD EP
|
David Bowie
|
Brilliant Adventure E.P.
|
1LP 12" EP Single (black)
|
Def Leppard
|
High 'n' Dry
|
Picture Disc LP
|
Devo
|
Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)
|
1LP (Picture Disc)
|
Dillinger Escape Plan
|
Dissociation
|
12" LP
|
Echo & The Bunnymen
|
B-Sides and Live (2001 - 2005) (180g Clear Vinyl)
|
2LP
|
Elton John
|
The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)
|
Purple LP
|
Erasure
|
Ne:EP
|
Color 12"
|
Everlast
|
Whitey Ford Sings the Blues
|
2xLP, colored vinyl in a LP jacket with UV gloss
|
Foo Fighters
|
Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version) b/w Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)
|
7" Single
|
Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|
Altered Reels
|
LP
|
Gavin Rossdale
|
Wanderlust
|
2 LP @ 45 RPM 140G Translucent tan vinyl
|
Glass Animals
|
I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
|
Picture Disc 12"
|
Gojira
|
Live at Brixton Academy
|
2LP (black w/ band logo etching on Side D)
|
Grateful Dead
|
Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)
|
5LP 180g black vinyl
|
Iggy Pop
|
Apres
|
Double LP… Double split color vinyl, Disc #1 Black & White/ Disc #2 Pink & Red
|
Jerry Garcia Band
|
Ragged But Right
|
2xLP (180g)
|
Jesus Jones
|
Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes (180g Blue and Yellow Marbled Vinyl)
|
2LP
|
Joan Jett
|
Acoustics
|
12" Vinyl
|
Johnny Marr
|
Spirit, Power & Soul
|
12"
|
Joni Mitchell
|
Blue Highlights
|
1LP 180g black vinyl
|
Judas Priest
|
Hero Hero
|
2LP - 180G color in color red/blue w/download card
|
Kirk Hammett
|
Portals
|
Ocean Blue LP w/ download card
|
Kirk Hammett
|
Portals
|
CD
|
L.A. Guns
|
Walking The Dead
|
1 LP
|
Lou Reed
|
I'm So Free: 1971 RCA Demos
|
12" Vinyl
|
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson
|
The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
|
3x12"
|
Mother Mother 🍁
|
O My Heart
|
2LP 140G Die Cut pic disc sleeve
|
Motorhead
|
The Lost Tapes Vol. 2
|
2LP
|
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|
Live Seeds
|
2 x LP
|
Nick Lowe
|
Wireless World
|
LP Vinyl
|
Nico
|
Live At The Hacienda '83
|
Single LP… Crystal clear purple color vinyl
|
Nico and The Faction
|
Camera Obscura
|
LP Vinyl
|
Night Ranger
|
Somewhere In California
|
12" LP
|
Night Ranger
|
Wasted Time
|
7"
|
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
|
Magic Secrets 2022
|
7"
|
Opeth
|
My Arms, Your Hearse
|
Purple/White/Black Swirl 2xLP
|
Patti Smith
|
Curated by Record Store Day
|
2 X 12" Vinyl
|
Pete Townshend's Deep End
|
Face The Face
|
Yellow 2xLP, Gatefold Jacket
|
Peter Tosh
|
Complete Captured Live
|
2LP colored marble vinyl
|
Pixies
|
Live at Coachella 2004 (140g Orange and Yellow marbled Vinyl)
|
2LP
|
Prodigy
|
Return Of The Mac
|
Colored Vinyl - Opaque Red
|
Ramones
|
The Sire Albums (1981-1989)
|
7LP
|
Red Hot Chili Peppers
|
Unlimited Love
|
Silver vinyl
|
Ringo Starr
|
RINGO THE 4th 180 Gram Translucent Blue Vinyl
|
12" LP
|
Ringo Starr
|
RINGO THE 4th 180 Gram Translucent Orange Vinyl
|
12" LP
|
Ron Sexsmith
|
Long Player Late Bloomer
|
12" LP
|
Rory Gallagher
|
Live In San Diego '74
|
2xLP
|
Santana
|
Splendiforous Santana
|
2 X 12" Vinyl
|
Sepultura
|
Revolusongs
|
Picture Disc
|
Shocking Blue
|
At Home (The Singles)
|
10" EP, Pink Vinyl
|
Simple Minds
|
5 x 5 Live (180g Red, White and Blue Vinyl)
|
3LP
|
Steve Earle
|
Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament
|
7" Vinyl
|
Stevie Nicks
|
Bella Donna (Deluxe Edition)
|
2LP
|
Suzanne Vega
|
Close-Up Extras
|
12" LP
|
The Cranberries
|
Remembering Dolores
|
2xLP
|
The Cure
|
Pornography
|
1LP picture disc
|
The Damned
|
Strawberries
|
LP - red + pink swirl strawberry scent
|
The Doors
|
L.A. Woman
|
4 x LP
|
The Kinks
|
Waterloo Sunset EP
|
140g 12" Yellow Vinyl
|
The Knack
|
Live At The House Of Blues
|
2xLP
|
The Franklin Electric 🍁
|
THIS TIME I SEE IT
|
LP
|
The Offspring
|
Greatest Hits
|
Aqua LP w/ Foil Board Cover
|
The Proclaimers
|
Sunshine on Leith (2LP Expanded Edition)
|
2LP (marbled black, white and green)
|
The Replacements
|
Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)
|
2LP
|
The Rolling Stones
|
More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]
|
Glow-in-the-Dark 2xLP (180g)
|
The Sweet
|
Platinum Rare VOL 2
|
2x12" LP
|
The Walkmen
|
Lisbon
|
12" LP
|
The Who
|
It's Hard (40th Anniversary)
|
Orange & Yellow 2xLP (Half-Speed)
|
U2
|
A Celebration (40th Anniversary)
|
12" Vinyl
|
Ultravox!
|
Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)
|
LP
|
|
|