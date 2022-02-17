iHeartRadio
Your Montreal guide to Record Store Day 2022

The 2022 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is scheduled for April 23 with an additional drop day on June 18.

RSD was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees.

The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.

OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL

Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.

ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL

SPECIAL RELEASES

Here are some of the special releases you may come across on April 23 at participating stores in Montreal:

Artist

Album

Format

Asexuals  🍁

BE WHAT YOU WANT

LP

Alice Cooper

Brutal Planet

2LP

Alice In Chains

We Die Young

12" Vinyl

Allman Brothers Band

CREAM OF THE CROP 2003 - HIGHLIGHTS

3x 12" LP

America

Alternates & Rarities

1LP 140g coke bottle clear color viny

America

HISTORY 180 Gram Translucent Blue Audiophile Vinyl

12" LP

America

HISTORY 180 Gram White Audiophile Vinyl

12" LP

Asia

XXX

LP Picture Disc

Bad Company

Live 1979

2LP opaque orange vinyl

Bee Gees

Spicks & Specks

12" color vinyl

Black Label Society

Alchohol Fueled Brewtality Live

180G - 2LP clear base/black, smoke & emerald marble

Black Pumas

Black Pumas [Collector's Edition 7" Box Set]

6x7" Box Set

Blondie

Sunday Girl (EP)

2x7" Gatefold EP

Blur

Bustin' + Dronin'

2 X LP

Camera Obscura

Making Money

LP Vinyl

Chicago

Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (Live)

3LP 180g black vinyl

Childish Gambino

Kauai

1LP

Cold War Kids

New Age Norms EP [TBC]

12" (Metallic Silver Vinyl TBC)

Collective Soul

Disciplined Breakdown [25th Anniversary]

Translucent Red LP

Cypress Hill

The 420 Remixes

10" Single

Czarface

Czarmageddon

Gatefold LP w/ exclusive Czarface Trading Cards

Dave Brubeck Trio

Live from Vienna 1967

12" vinyl

David Bowie

Toy E.P. (‘You've got it made with all the toys')

1CD EP

David Bowie

Toy E.P. (‘You've got it made with all the toys')

10"

David Bowie

Brilliant Adventure E.P.

1CD EP

David Bowie

Brilliant Adventure E.P.

1LP 12" EP Single (black)

Def Leppard

High 'n' Dry

Picture Disc LP

Devo

Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition)

1LP (Picture Disc)

Dillinger Escape Plan

Dissociation

12" LP

Echo & The Bunnymen

B-Sides and Live (2001 - 2005) (180g Clear Vinyl)

2LP

Elton John

The Complete Thom Bell Sessions (EP)

Purple LP

Erasure

Ne:EP

Color 12"

Everlast

Whitey Ford Sings the Blues

2xLP, colored vinyl in a LP jacket with UV gloss

Foo Fighters

Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version) b/w Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)

7" Single

Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Altered Reels

LP

Gavin Rossdale

Wanderlust

2 LP @ 45 RPM 140G Translucent tan vinyl

Glass Animals

I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Picture Disc 12"

Gojira

Live at Brixton Academy

2LP (black w/ band logo etching on Side D)

Grateful Dead

Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)

5LP 180g black vinyl

Iggy Pop

Apres 

Double LP… Double split color vinyl, Disc #1 Black & White/ Disc #2 Pink & Red

Jerry Garcia Band

Ragged But Right

2xLP (180g)

Jesus Jones

Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes (180g Blue and Yellow Marbled Vinyl)

2LP

Joan Jett

Acoustics

12" Vinyl

Johnny Marr

Spirit, Power & Soul

12"

Joni Mitchell

Blue Highlights

1LP 180g black vinyl

Judas Priest

Hero Hero

2LP - 180G color in color red/blue w/download card

Kirk Hammett

Portals

Ocean Blue LP w/ download card

Kirk Hammett

Portals

CD

L.A. Guns

Walking The Dead

1 LP

Lou Reed

I'm So Free: 1971 RCA Demos

12" Vinyl

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson

The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

3x12"

Mother Mother  🍁

O My Heart

2LP 140G Die Cut pic disc sleeve

Motorhead

The Lost Tapes Vol. 2

2LP

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Live Seeds

2 x LP

Nick Lowe

Wireless World

LP Vinyl

Nico

Live At The Hacienda '83

Single LP… Crystal clear purple color vinyl

Nico and The Faction

Camera Obscura

LP Vinyl

Night Ranger

Somewhere In California

12" LP

Night Ranger

Wasted Time

7"

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Magic Secrets 2022

7"

Opeth

My Arms, Your Hearse

Purple/White/Black Swirl 2xLP

Patti Smith

Curated by Record Store Day

2 X 12" Vinyl

Pete Townshend's Deep End

Face The Face

Yellow 2xLP, Gatefold Jacket

Peter Tosh

Complete Captured Live

2LP colored marble vinyl

Pixies

Live at Coachella 2004 (140g Orange and Yellow marbled Vinyl)

2LP

Prodigy

Return Of The Mac

Colored Vinyl - Opaque Red

Ramones

The Sire Albums (1981-1989)

7LP

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Unlimited Love

Silver vinyl

Ringo Starr

RINGO THE 4th 180 Gram Translucent Blue Vinyl

12" LP

Ringo Starr

RINGO THE 4th 180 Gram Translucent Orange Vinyl

12" LP

Ron Sexsmith

Long Player Late Bloomer

12" LP

Rory Gallagher

Live In San Diego '74

2xLP

Santana

Splendiforous Santana

2 X 12" Vinyl

Sepultura

Revolusongs

Picture Disc

Shocking Blue

At Home (The Singles)

10" EP, Pink Vinyl

Simple Minds

5 x 5 Live (180g Red, White and Blue Vinyl)

3LP

Steve Earle

Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider's Lament

7" Vinyl

Stevie Nicks

Bella Donna (Deluxe Edition)

2LP

Suzanne Vega

Close-Up Extras

12" LP

The Cranberries

Remembering Dolores

2xLP

The Cure

Pornography

1LP picture disc

The Damned

Strawberries

LP - red + pink swirl strawberry scent

The Doors

L.A. Woman

4 x LP

The Kinks

Waterloo Sunset EP

140g 12" Yellow Vinyl

The Knack

Live At The House Of Blues

2xLP

The Franklin Electric  🍁

THIS TIME I SEE IT

LP

The Offspring

Greatest Hits

Aqua LP w/ Foil Board Cover

The Proclaimers

Sunshine on Leith (2LP Expanded Edition)

2LP (marbled black, white and green)

The Replacements

Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)

2LP

The Rolling Stones

More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

Glow-in-the-Dark 2xLP (180g)

The Sweet

Platinum Rare VOL 2

2x12" LP

The Walkmen

Lisbon

12" LP

The Who

It's Hard (40th Anniversary)

Orange & Yellow 2xLP (Half-Speed)

U2

A Celebration (40th Anniversary)

12" Vinyl

Ultravox!

Live At The Rainbow 1977 (45th Anniversary)

LP

 

 

 
