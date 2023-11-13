Ivy Lea Wharf replacement progressing on schedule

The Township of Leeds Thousand Islands has released an update on the Ivy Lea Wharf Project that has been ongoing in the local community. The Township says the replacement of the Ivy Lea Wharf and Boat Launch is progressing on schedule and within the approved budget.

The project commenced in August 2023 as planned. Officials say the new deck was poured the week of November 5th. Construction of the retaining wall and grading of the site is planned for the week of November 13th is still scheduled to take place. Additionally, the project is scheduled to wrap up once the paving of the boat launch is complete by the end of the month.

Inquiries can be made to the Director of Operations & Infrastructure at 613-659-2415 ext. 211.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray