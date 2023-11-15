OPP investigate two storage unit break-ins, multiple items stolen

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating after several reported entries into storage units. Multiple items have been reportedly stolen.

OPP explained that on November 12th, and 13th, 2023, members of the Killaloe OPP responded to the reports of two break-and-enter calls for service into storage units located on Round Lake Road, in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards.

At this time, police say an itemized list of stolen property is being prepared by the storage facility and will be forwarded to police. The OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) attended to process the scene for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray