Online data reveals most hated rock bands of all time
Ever wonder what the worst rock band of all time is? As easy as it is to hate on the standards, Best Life compiled data to come up with a statistics-based list of the 21 most hated rock bands.
To do so, the online publication supposedly sifted through legions of articles and message boards as well as online lists from LA Weekly, Vice, Ultimate Guitar, and Ranker. They claim they then gave bands a number value which they ran through an algorithm that they developed.
Here are the results:
21. Linkin Park
20. Spin Doctors
19. Nirvana
18. Rush
17. Pearl Jam
16. Oasis
15. Korn
14. Metallica
13. The Doors
12. Green Day
11. Coldplay
10. Dave Matthews Band
9. KISS
8. Radiohead
7. Phish
6. Bob Dylan
5. Mumford & Sons
4. U2
3. Creed
2. Limp Bizkit
1. Nickelback
